Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 153.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Carnival by 27.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 394,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

