PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $196.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average of $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

