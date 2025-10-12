Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.9231.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.49. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 60.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

