Q1 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix Issued By Zacks Research

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Down 8.8%

SFIX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 151,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $104,743.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 937,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,423.80. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,047,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,350,202 in the last three months. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $216,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $4,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 513,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 133.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 306,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.