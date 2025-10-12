Q1 EPS Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Boosted by Analyst

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.85 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.96. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $63,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $44,120,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $39,357,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,450,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $208,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 200.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,329,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

