Q1 EPS Forecast for Phibro Animal Health Lifted by Analyst

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAHC. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $282,705.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,667.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $995,893. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

