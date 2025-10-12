Q2 Earnings Estimate for QuidelOrtho Issued By William Blair

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.36 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

