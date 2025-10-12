Q2 EPS Estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Boosted by Analyst

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $5.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.43 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.28.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,280. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

