Q3 EPS Estimate for Constellation Brands Boosted by Analyst

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE STZ opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $131.20 and a 52 week high of $247.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.