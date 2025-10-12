Q3 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.77. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.17.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $377.78 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,613,000 after buying an additional 180,055 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3,650.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,573,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,243,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 902.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,976,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

