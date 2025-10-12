QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 29.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

