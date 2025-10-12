QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,285,726.65. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,207.26. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.