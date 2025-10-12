QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 817 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 3.2%

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

