QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 135,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,064,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.8%
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $52.32 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $73.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.