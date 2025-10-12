QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 135,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,064,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $52.32 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $73.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

