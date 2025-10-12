QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,560 Dollar General Corporation $DG

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

