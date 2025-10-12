QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited $WIT

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,337 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.00. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

