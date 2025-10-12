QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,144.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Terex by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Terex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Terex Corporation has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

