QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

