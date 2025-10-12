QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $377.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.65 and a 200 day moving average of $424.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.92 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.17.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

