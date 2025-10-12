QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $67,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,892,905.36. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $1,078,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,210.84. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PriceSmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

