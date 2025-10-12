QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWONA

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.