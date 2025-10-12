QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $406.37 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $397.12 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.97.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

