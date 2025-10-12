QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CarGurus by 121.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 83.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 49.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $58,644.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,802.80. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 441,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,940,901.68. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

