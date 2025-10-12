QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 5.9%

NYSE:AR opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.56. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

