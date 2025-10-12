QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $267,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6%

DLTR stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.