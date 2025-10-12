QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $286,000 in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 18.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Digital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 34.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Zacks Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

