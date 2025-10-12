QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. $YY

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,090,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in JOYY by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,312,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 936,841 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in JOYY by 4,414.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 435,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 426,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,137,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $54.87 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

