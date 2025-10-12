QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,250.00.

NVR Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,452.10 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8,089.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,562.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $120.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

