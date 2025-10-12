QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

