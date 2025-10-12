QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $94,862.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,251.90. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 14,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $1,420,081.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,533.49. The trade was a 29.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,296. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ORA opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORA

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.