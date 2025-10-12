QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after buying an additional 652,644 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after buying an additional 165,050 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

