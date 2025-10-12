QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after buying an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 556,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,548,000 after buying an additional 450,336 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.69.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,830. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,163 shares of company stock worth $31,862,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $314.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.86 and a beta of 1.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.61 and a 200 day moving average of $225.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

