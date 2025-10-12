QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,634 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

