QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $121.69 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
