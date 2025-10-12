QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $121.69 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

