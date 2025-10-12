QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,758 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,806,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,786,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,075.76. This represents a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $2,726,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,956 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,431. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Down 3.3%

CNM stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.