QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $394.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $410.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

