QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

