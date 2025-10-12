QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 target price on Flex in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

