Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

KWR stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -292.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Houghton has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.57 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is currently -451.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

