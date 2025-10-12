Quent Capital LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $340,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $705.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $752.20 and its 200 day moving average is $679.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total transaction of $372,112.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,016,834.74. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,946,219. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

