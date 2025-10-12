Realta Investment Advisors Has $1.76 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

