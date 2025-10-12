Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Redwire traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.19. 2,995,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,536,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of Redwire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Redwire by 24.8% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 192.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth $3,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Stock Down 9.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 71.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

