Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ACGL FY2025 Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.29. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2026 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACGL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $115.06.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

