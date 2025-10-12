Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Q2 Earnings

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $105.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ameren by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.