Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hexcel Q3 Earnings

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

HXL opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 817,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,395. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,528.88. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

