Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 38.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $324.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.