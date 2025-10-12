Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 694,779 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 270,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $5,381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:RKT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.12.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

