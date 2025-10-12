Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Air Canada (TSE:AC) a C$25.00 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.78.
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
