Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $240.72 and last traded at $242.11. Approximately 7,873,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,663,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,275,610.09. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total transaction of $542,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,500,313.72. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

