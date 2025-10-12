Sava Infond d.o.o. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.88.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

